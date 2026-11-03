TVS-backed Norton launches new 454cc motorcycle: Key features, specifications and launch details

Norton Motorcycles, which is owned by TVS Motor Company, has introduced a new urban motorcycle featuring a 454cc engine as it looks to broaden its product line-up. Sales of the bike are expected to begin in 2027, with the company set to reveal its official name before the launch.

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The motorcycle draws power from a liquid-cooled, 454cc single-cylinder engine capable of generating 45 Nm of torque. Its features include an aluminium frame and an 8-inch TFT touchscreen with connectivity functions.

According to Norton, the new model marks its entry into another motorcycle category. It brings together the British marque's design philosophy, contemporary technology and performance.

The latest announcement comes after Norton showcased four motorcycles at EICMA 2025 — the Manx, Manx R, Atlas and Atlas GT.

How does the new Norton motorcycle differ in design? The motorcycle features a compact, angular headlamp, a sculpted fuel tank and prominent silver-finished panels surrounding the engine. Its narrow seat extends towards a sharply elevated rear section, with the compact tail design leaving a large portion of the rear wheel exposed.

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Other visible elements include an upswept exhaust fitted with a sizeable metallic heat shield, alloy wheels and a number plate holder mounted near the rear wheel.

The motorcycle also gets upside-down front forks and disc brakes on both wheels. Its light metallic bodywork contrasts with darker mechanical components, while the clean lines give it the appearance of a concept or show bike.

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The Manx R and Atlas have already begun reaching customers in European markets. Deliveries of the remaining two models, the Manx and Atlas GT, are expected to commence later.

The motorcycle draws power from a liquid-cooled, 454cc single-cylinder engine capable of generating 45 Nm of torque.

The Manx R has also earned the Red Dot: Best of the Best distinction at the 2026 Red Dot Award: Design Concept. It was also recognised at the 2026 International Design Excellence Awards.

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Its features include an aluminium frame and an 8-inch TFT touchscreen with connectivity functions.

TVS Motor Company Chairman Sudarshan Venu said the new motorcycle would bring Norton's design and engineering approach within reach of a broader set of customers. He added that the company was developing a new generation of motorcycles while staying true to the brand's identity.

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Is Norton planning to enter the Indian and US markets? Norton has a retail presence spanning more than 50 outlets across 10 markets. These include the UK, Italy, France, Germany and Spain.

The company is now preparing to expand into India and the US as part of its growth plans.

TVS Motor Company acquired the British motorcycle brand in April 2020.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company's total sales rose 28.81% year-on-year to 700,134 units in October 2026 from 5,43,557 units a year earlier, driven by higher domestic and export volumes across its two- and three-wheeler segments. Electric two-wheelers recorded the strongest growth, the company said.

According to RushLane, the automaker sold 156,577 units, up from October 2025. Total sales also increased by 4.06% from September 2026, when it sold 672,790 units. Two-wheelers account for nearly 80% of the company's total sales during the month.

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TVS domestic two-wheeler sales grow 22% TVS Motor sold 670,679 two-wheelers in October, up 27.71% from 525,150 units in the corresponding month last year.

Domestic two-wheeler sales rose 22.09% to 514,764 units, compared to 421,631 units in October 2025, while two-wheeler exports jumped 50.61% to 155,915 units from 103,519 in the previous year.

Compared with September, domestic two-wheeler sales increased 6.78%. However, two-wheeler exports declined 4.86% month-on-month, while overall two -wheeler sales rose 3.83% during the period.

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