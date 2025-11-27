TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad cross 2 lakh production milestone; F 450 GS enters production

TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad have just announced their latest production milestone of having crossed 2,00,000 units manufactured under their long-standing partnership. With this landmark rollout, the Indo-German group highlights its continued global success, having established itself as a key player in the sub-500 cc segment since coming together in 2013. Models co-developed under this partnership, including the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR, continue to be sold across more than 100 international markets.

KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO, TVS Motor Company, said, “In our over a decade-long partnership with BMW Motorrad, our engineering synergy and shared values of innovation and quality have formed the foundation of every achievement. Together, we have designed and brought several path-breaking products that resonate with customers across leading markets in Europe, the Americas, and Asia.”

The milestone unit was rolled out from TVS’s Hosur manufacturing facility, which will now enter a new phase with the new BMW F 450 GS adventure bike entering production. The companies stated that, with this next phase, R&D efforts will focus on new platforms and technologies tailored to meet the evolving needs across premium and urban segments.

Markus Flasch, CEO, BMW Motorrad, said, “The rollout of the new BMW F 450 GS marks the next exciting chapter in our journey together. We look forward to building on this strong foundation to deliver even more innovative, accessible, and truly world-class motorcycles for riders everywhere.”

New BMW F 450 GS production begins at Hosur

The upcoming BMW F 450 GS adventure bike has entered production at TVS's Hosur plant

Alongside the milestone announcement, TVS confirmed that manufacturing for the upcoming F 450 GS commenced at its Hosur plant. The motorcycle made its global debut in full production guise at this year’s edition of the EICMA trade show, reflecting BMW Motorrad’s latest entry into the middleweight adventure motorcycle segment. With the G 310 GS being discontinued in India, this will become the new entry point to the German OEM’s ADV range on our shores.

The BMW F 450 GS is powered by an all-new 420 cc parallel-twin engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Co-developed with TVS, it makes 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. The motor features a 135-degree crankpin offset for a distinctive character and a balancer shaft for refined performance. BMW offers a quickshifter across all but the base model, while the top-spec GS Trophy gets an Easy Ride Clutch system that entirely throws away the need to operate the clutch manually.

First shown as a concept at EICMA 2024 and revealed in India earlier this year at the Bharat Global Mobility Show 2025, the production-spec model retains its distinctive silhouette defined by the aggressive bodywork, an X-shaped quad-LED DRL headlamp under a tall windscreen and an upswept tail section. Structural updates since it entered production status include a broader subframe to better accommodate pillion and luggage, as well as a redesigned lower-mounted stainless steel exhaust to free up space for panniers.