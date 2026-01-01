Mint explainer: What does the two-wheeler braking system mandate mean?

Why is a braking system so important?

For one, India is the world’s biggest two-wheeler market by sales. Its roads, however, have not proven to be the safest for riders. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that road accidents and the resulting fatalities have been on the rise. In 2023, the number of road accidents rose to over 464,000 from about 422,000 in 2021. Similarly, the NCRB’s reports on accidental deaths and suicides showed road fatalities rising to nearly 198,000 in 2023 from about 173,000 in 2021.