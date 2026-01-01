Mint explainer: What does the two-wheeler braking system mandate mean?

New Delhi: India’s two-wheeler market has just logged a record year, crossing 20 million units in sales, but the milestone comes with a fresh bout of regulatory uncertainty. Manufacturers are still awaiting a formal notification on the Centre’s proposal to mandate anti-lock braking systems (ABS) on all two-wheelers below 125 cc from 1 January.
Even as the cost increase-wary industry pushes for a combined braking system (CBS) as an alternative, Mint explains why the government is pressing ahead with ABS and the safety trade-offs at the centre of the debate.
Why is a braking system so important?
For one, India is the world’s biggest two-wheeler market by sales. Its roads, however, have not proven to be the safest for riders. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) shows that road accidents and the resulting fatalities have been on the rise. In 2023, the number of road accidents rose to over 464,000 from about 422,000 in 2021. Similarly, the NCRB’s reports on accidental deaths and suicides showed road fatalities rising to nearly 198,000 in 2023 from about 173,000 in 2021.
The data on road accidents and fatalities on national highways by various categories of road users shows two-wheeler accidents have had higher fatality rates, ratings agency Icra noted in June last year. “ABS is the latest in a series of initiatives taken by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to enhance safety standards; it prevents the wheels from locking up during braking, especially on slippery surfaces, thereby enhancing safety,” it said.
Moreover, the massive size of this market means any mandate imposed on manufacturing standards impacts large-scale production. “Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motors will be the most impacted, as 94% and 64% of their total volumes, respectively, will undergo price increases from [January]. Bajaj Auto will relatively have less impact, as 35% of its volumes will only get impacted by ABS norms," wrote Rishi Vora of Kotak Institutional Equities in June 2025.
Hero MotoCorp sold over 5.8 million units in 2025, while TVS sold more than 3.8 million. An analysis from Kotak Institutional Equities in August 2025 on the recent goods and services tax (GST) rationalization said that two-wheelers would see price cuts of 8% after the changes but if ABS was mandated, the reduction would be only 5%.
Mint reported in October that the industry had sought rollout of an advanced CBS instead, since plugging in ABS to vehicles would lead to a price hike by ₹3,000-5,000 in India’s price sensitive market.
How is ABS different from CBS?
ABS is already a mandatory feature for bigger two-wheelers, those above 125 cc engine capacity. But the industry’s proposal for CBS with hydraulic front disc brakes instead of ABS is a mid-way solution between ABS and the currently-mandated drum brakes for sub-125 cc two-wheelers that are entry-level.
To put it simply, ABS prevents the wheel from locking, reducing risks of the vehicle skidding. CBS, on the other hand, links brakes on both wheels. “CBS distributes the braking force to both wheels when either of the brake levers of a bike (front or rear) is applied,” said Icra said in its June note.
CBS drum brake is already the mandate. A mandate on CBS with front hydraulic disc brakes will be relatively cheaper to add. A CBS with hydraulic front disc brake system would bump up a costs by about ₹1,000 per unit, considerably lower than that for ABS.
How has the industry reacted to the new regulation?
Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam), said in its FY25 annual report that ABS may not be as effective as it is made out to be.
“...international experience indicates that ABS may not be universally effective for two-wheeler braking, with optimal performance largely on low-friction surfaces," Siam said. "In view of India's unique riding patterns, particularly the limited use of front brakes, Siam recommends a re-evaluation of the proposed ABS mandate for two-wheelers below 125 cc and suggests deferring its implementation pending further deliberations.”
There has been pushback against the government’s proposal for ABS, but more clarity on the issue is expected in the new year, as automakers await a final notification, Mint reported in December 2025.
The two-wheeler industry has seen a string of regulatory mandates in the recent past.
Icra’s June report said that since 2011, the country’s two-wheeler industry has seen at least eight major changes in regulation, including new helmet standards, a mandate to keep the headlight always on, the ABS mandate for high-powered bikes and scooters over 125 cc, along with the CBS drum brake mandate on sub-125 cc vehicles, as well as quick shift between BS-IV emission norms enforced in 2018-19 and BS-VI norms in 2020.
Is there actually a case for the mandated ABS?
IIT-Bombay engineers Jaikishan Damani and Perumal Vedagiri, part of the institute’s civil engineering department noted positive outcomes of ABS in their 2021 literature review of road sector risk factors that “motorcycle riders are usually willing to accept the systems like night vision, antilock braking system (ABS), advanced front lighting, etc., that do not interfere with their driving pattern”, citing multiple research reports.
The authors noted that “over-braking and skidding are some major causes of loss of control, and therefore, pose a considerable risk in MTW (motorized two-wheeler) safety. ABS has proven to be a very effective tool to counter the threat, as it can reduce the stopping distance on dry as well as wet surfaces”.
However, the review also noted that cheaper and more conventional options such as helmets and protective gear, owing to higher reliability and inexpensiveness, were better accepted than newer sophisticated systems.