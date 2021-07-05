Two-wheeler makers may witness sequential growth in sales

According to Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA, two-wheeler registrations, at 930,000 units, saw 126% sequential growth in June (but at a 30% discount to June 2019 levels), despite expectations of muted demand due to the massive impact of the pandemic in rural and semi-urban markets. It could be attributable to pent-up demand, he said.