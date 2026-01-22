Top two-wheeler makers urge govt to extend key subsidy scheme
India’s top two-wheeler OEMs have urged the ministry of heavy industries to extend PM E-Drive subsidies beyond March 2026 to utilize remaining funds.
Bengaluru/New Delhi: The country’s largest two-wheeler makers, including Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and TVS Motor Co., have sought an extension of the subsidies for the manufacture of electric two-wheelers beyond March this year, arguing that a fourth of the vehicles targeted are yet to claim incentives.