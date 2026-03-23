Electric two-wheeler firms brace for subsidy exit, war-hit to costs

“If the PM E-Drive incentive of INR5k were to become zero, it could hit adoption in the short term,” analysts at Nomura said in a 16 March report. “The extension of PM E-Drive incentives for EV two-wheelers until March 2028, if materializes, could help support EV 2W penetration,” they added.



“We note that sharp increase in commodities and lithium prices would require ~300bp (3%) of price hike to pass on the costs,” Kapil Singh and Siddharth Bera of Nomura wrote.