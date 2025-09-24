Rumble to whisper: Motorcycle makers begin a quieter, electric journey
Summary
India’s two-wheeler manufacturers are shedding doubts about e-motorcycles as Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette launches a new model. Ola Electric has also started delivering its Roadster X. But they will face challenges, and motorbike enthusiasts' love for rumble and thump is just one of them.
Makers of electric motorcycles worldwide are touting stealth and instant power to convert those who swear by the rumble of a V-twin or the thump of a single-cylinder internal combustion engine. India’s two-wheeler manufacturers are also shedding doubts.
