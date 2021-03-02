As the country witnesses marked improvement in economic activity with gradual pickup in manufacturing and infrastructure sector, domestic passenger and commercial vehicle dispatches has shown signs of a sharp recovery in February. On the other hand, the two-wheeler segment especially the entry level motorcycles has been showing signs of a contraction in consumer demand as cases of covid-19 in rural and semi urban areas show sharp decline and public transport resumes in full capacity.

Driven by a marked shift in customer preference in urban areas towards personal mobility to avoid covid infections, Maruti Suzuki India, reported a robust 9.9% year-on-year growth in domestic wholesale to 147483 units in February. Hyundai Motor India – the second largest – as vehicle dispatches to dealerships increased by 29% to 51600 units. Mumbai based Tata Motors witnessed a whopping 119% increase in wholesale to 22725 units during the month, while Mahindra and Mahindra also improved its monthly dispatches by 22% to 15391 units on the back of increased demand for its new Thar.

Wholesale of commercial vehicles also reported a sharp rebound with the three leading manufacturers – Tata Motors Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd and Volvo Eicher Ltd – reporting double digit increase in dispatches.

The growth in dispatches across segments comes as a result of low base in the corresponding period when auto makers witnessed contraction in consumer demand as a consequence of the economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms.

Compare this with the dispatches in the two-wheeler segment. Country’s largest manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp Ltd reported a mere 0.88% increase in domestic dispatches of motorcycle and scooters. Overall, Hero’s wholesale of motorcycles declined by 3.2% in February on the low base of last year. Bajaj Auto Ltd – the second largest manufacturer – also reported just 1% growth in domestic dispatches to 148934 units.

“Feb’21 saw sustained demand across segments (excluding two-wheelers) as 2Ws saw some tapering in growth. Current valuations are largely factoring in sustained recovery (in our base case), leaving a limited margin of safety for any negative surprises. We prefer companies with higher visibility in terms of a demand recovery, a strong competitive positioning, margin drivers, and balance sheet strength," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via