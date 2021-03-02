Two-wheeler sales continue to lag behind PVs despite economic recovery

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the country witnesses marked improvement in economic activity with gradual pickup in manufacturing and infrastructure sector, domestic passenger and commercial vehicle dispatches has shown signs of a sharp recovery in February. On the other hand, the two-wheeler segment especially the entry level motorcycles has been showing signs of a contraction in consumer demand as cases of covid-19 in rural and semi urban areas show sharp decline and public transport resumes in full capacity.

Wholesale of commercial vehicles also reported a sharp rebound with the three leading manufacturers – Tata Motors Ltd, Ashok Leyland Ltd and Volvo Eicher Ltd – reporting double digit increase in dispatches.

The growth in dispatches across segments comes as a result of low base in the corresponding period when auto makers witnessed contraction in consumer demand as a consequence of the economic slowdown and increase in vehicle prices due to change in emission and safety norms.

Compare this with the dispatches in the two-wheeler segment. Country’s largest manufacturer – Hero MotoCorp Ltd reported a mere 0.88% increase in domestic dispatches of motorcycle and scooters. Overall, Hero’s wholesale of motorcycles declined by 3.2% in February on the low base of last year. Bajaj Auto Ltd – the second largest manufacturer – also reported just 1% growth in domestic dispatches to 148934 units.

“Feb’21 saw sustained demand across segments (excluding two-wheelers) as 2Ws saw some tapering in growth. Current valuations are largely factoring in sustained recovery (in our base case), leaving a limited margin of safety for any negative surprises. We prefer companies with higher visibility in terms of a demand recovery, a strong competitive positioning, margin drivers, and balance sheet strength," said analysts of Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.