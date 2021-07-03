Sales of motorcycles and scooters are expected to grow in the near term on the back of forecast of good monsoon which is expected boost demand in rural and semi-urban market and customer inclination for personal mobility after the second wave of Covid -19, according to analysts. Increase in prices of products due to sustained increase in commodity prices could impact sales of entry level two-wheelers.

“Going forward, the industry is banking on a good festive season to revive growth momentum. Expectation of a normal monsoon and personal mobility needs are likely to support sentiments and translate into demand for two-wheelers," said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice-president and sector head, corporate ratings, ICRA Limited.

In the two-wheeler segment, Hero MotoCorp Ltd- country’s largest manufacturer - increased its vehicle dispatches to 438,541 units in June compared to 159,561 units in May. Bajaj Auto—the country’s second largest motorcycle manufacturer—also reported a substantial increase in domestic wholesale dispatches to 155,640 units in June, on a sequential basis, compared to 60,342 in May.

The auto industry came under pressure from the first week of April when Maharashtra began strict lockdown measures. Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and others followed suit. Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Hyundai and others either stopped production or reduced output significantly.

Some like Bajaj Auto Ltd, however, continued to operate with limited capacity to meet export orders. With a steady drop in infections, especially in north and south India, most automakers have resumed operations from the middle of May.

“Downside risks due to commodity price pressures (impacting affordability) and resurgence of Covid-19 resulting in renewed restrictions and lockdowns persist. Pick up in the pace of the vaccination programme remains crucial for continued recovery in urban sentiments and economic activity," added Kanwar.

He further added that the demand in export markets has remained robust, with volumes at 2.8 lakh units in June-2021, higher by 25% as compared to June 2019 levels. Some participants continue to quote that scarcity in containers is constraining exports; with an expectation of gradual resolution of the same, export volumes are likely to continue to support industry volumes in the near-term.

