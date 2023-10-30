UAW and Ford finalize $8.1 billion contract agreement. All you need to know
United Auto Workers has transparently shared the terms of its new contract with Ford following discussions with local union leaders in Detroit. The contract is now open for ratification by all union workers
The United Auto Workers (UAW) union leaders have approved a new tentative contract agreement with Ford Motor on Sunday, October 29; which includes a substantial $8.1 billion investment in company manufacturing. Meanwhile, negotiations at General Motors (GM) are ongoing without any finalised deal.