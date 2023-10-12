UAW Auto strikes have escalated with around 8,700 new workers joining and Ford's largest and most profitable plant that contributed to around a sixth of the company's revenue.

United Auto Workers (UAW) union strikes against three major automakers have significantly expanded with 8,700 more workers walking off their jobs and the union managing to take down the world's largest and most profitable plant in Louisville.

In an update about the strike on UAW's official page, the union wrote, "Local 862 is shutting it down at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant! Workers have now walked off the job and are joining the Stand Up Strike!"

In a statement, UAW President Shawn Fain said that the union has waited long enough but ‘Ford has not gotten the message’. He said, “We have been crystal clear, and we have waited long enough, but Ford has not gotten the message…It’s time for a fair contract at Ford and the rest of the Big Three. If they can’t understand that after four weeks, the 8,700 workers shutting down this extremely profitable plant will help them understand it."

UAW made the surprise move of shutting down the Kentucky Plant at around 6:30 PM (local time), making 8,700 workers at the plant go on strike after the union claimed that Ford refused to move further in contract negotiation.

The Kentucky truck plant produced cars like Ford Super Duty pickup trucks along with Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The truck plant is most profitable operation and generates around $25 billion in annual revenue which amounts to almost a sixth of the automaker's revenue, reported Reuters.

In a statement about the factory shutdown quoted by CBS News, Ford said, "The decision by the UAW to call a strike at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant is grossly irresponsible but unsurprising given the union leadership's stated strategy of keeping the Detroit 3 wounded for months through "reputational damage" and "industrial chaos."

