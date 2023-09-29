UAW Expected to Expand Auto Strikes Friday
Union President Shawn Fain is scheduled to disclose new site targets for a third round of strikes.
Union President Shawn Fain is scheduled to disclose new site targets for a third round of strikes.
The United Auto Workers union is poised to call more walkouts on Friday, as the strike against Detroit’s three automakers enters its third week.
The United Auto Workers union is poised to call more walkouts on Friday, as the strike against Detroit’s three automakers enters its third week.
UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to disclose new site targets during a livestream to members at 10 a.m. ET. General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis could be hit with more walkouts, which would start at noon, unless there is significant headway made at the bargaining table, a union official said earlier this week.
UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to disclose new site targets during a livestream to members at 10 a.m. ET. General Motors, Ford Motor and Chrysler-parent Stellantis could be hit with more walkouts, which would start at noon, unless there is significant headway made at the bargaining table, a union official said earlier this week.
Fresh work stoppages would add to the more than 18,000 factory workers across the companies who are striking at three assembly plants and dozens of parts-distribution facilities. The current total strike count represents about 12% of the union’s 146,000 workers at the Detroit companies.
Talks between the union and the three companies have continued this week.
The union has been pressing for wage increases of up to 40% over four years, along with the return of cost-of-living adjustments and more paid time off. The companies have countered with around 20% wage increases along with other benefits, collectively calling the offers among the most competitive they have made in history.
Union officials have said the companies can afford their demands, citing a run of strong profits in recent years. The companies have said much of that income has been spent on developing electric vehicles.
The union is striking all three companies at once for the first time in its 88-year history. The expanding nature of the walkouts also is a departure, aimed at keeping the companies off balance and giving the union flexibility to add pressure through further work stoppages if talks don’t progress.
Last week, the UAW escalated its action against GM and Stellantis by striking their parts depots, but bypassed Ford, citing movement in the negotiations.
This week, though, tensions between Ford and the union flared after the company said it was pausing construction at a battery plant in Michigan, citing concerns about its ability to remain competitive. Fain criticized the move as a threat to cut jobs.
Still, analysts expect Ford to be the first to reach a deal, given Fain’s recent characterization that the company is further along than the other two in moving toward the union’s demands. Any tentative agreement would then go to UAW members for a ratification vote.
Workers have been on strike at three factories: Stellantis’s Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio; a Ford factory in suburban Detroit, where it produces the Bronco SUV and Ranger pickup truck; and a GM plant in Missouri that makes vans and midsize pickups.
In addition to the factory walkouts, workers have struck at 38 parts-distribution centers across 20 states, facilities that supply components to dealerships.
The automakers and their suppliers have laid off workers because of knock-on effects. For example, a GM Kansas factory was idled because of a disruption in parts at the company’s striking factory.
As of Thursday, there were roughly 6,000 employees either off the job or at risk of being laid off because of ripple effects from the striking facilities, according to disclosures from the companies.
Through Thursday, the estimated lost output stemming from the strike totaled around 36,000 vehicles, according to research firm GlobalData. The three companies combined produced roughly 600,000 vehicles a month on average this year through August.
The crimp in production likely won’t be felt by car shoppers for several weeks, because the companies had supplies of those vehicles at dealerships or in transit to stores. The bigger concern among dealers is a looming parts shortage from the distribution centers being down.
In Detroit this week, President Biden visited striking UAW workers at a GM distribution center, the first time a U.S. president has walked a picket line, the White House and historians said.
The visit came a day before former President Donald Trump addressed a crowd in suburban Detroit. Trump criticized the Biden administration’s push to promote electric vehicles, saying it would cost auto workers their jobs.
Write to Nora Eckert at nora.eckert@wsj.com