UAW strike: Why Ford, GM, other automakers' employees protesting | Explainer

UAW strike: Why Ford, GM, other automakers' employees protesting | Explainer2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Indefinite strike at US automakers affecting operations since Friday, first-ever labour action against Detroit Three--General Motors, Ford Motor, and Chrysler parent Stellantis
An indefinite strike at the factories of top US automakers has hit the operation since Friday. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on 15 September launched a protest at three US auto plants after failing to reach an agreement over new contracts. It is the first-ever labour action against the Detroit three automakers (General Motors, Ford Motor, and Chrysler parent Stellantis).