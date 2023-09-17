UAW strike: Why Ford, GM, other automakers' employees protesting | Explainer

Indefinite strike at US automakers affecting operations since Friday, first-ever labour action against Detroit Three--General Motors, Ford Motor, and Chrysler parent Stellantis

An indefinite strike at the factories of top US automakers has hit the operation since Friday. The United Auto Workers (UAW) union on 15 September launched a protest at three US auto plants after failing to reach an agreement over new contracts. It is the first-ever labour action against the Detroit three automakers (General Motors, Ford Motor, and Chrysler parent Stellantis). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Detroit automakers, like their global counterparts, have been focused on cost reductions, which in some cases include job cuts, to help accelerate a shift to electric vehicles (EVs) from gasoline-powered vehicles.

What is UAW negotiating with? The UAW, which represents 46,000 GM workers, 57,000 Ford employees and 43,000 Stellantis workers, kicked off negotiations with the companies in July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Contract talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers in past years had gone on until the strike deadline and beyond.

The UAW contracts at General Motors, Ford Motor, and Chrysler parent Stellantis expired on Thursday.

What are the three Detroit offerings? They have hiked wage offers, proposing raises of 20% over a four-and-a-half-year contract term, including an immediate 10% hike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The automakers say the proposals work out to a cumulative 21% hike over the period.

What UAW saying after the offer? The union previously rejected the companies' offers. It has demanded a 40% wage hike, including a 20% immediate increase, and improvements in benefits.

What are the demands of the United Auto Workers (UAW) union? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Union is pushing automakers to eliminate the two-tier wage system under which new hires earn as much as 25% less than veterans.

The UAW also wants strong salary increases, given the financial success of the automakers, citing generous executive payouts and large US federal subsidies for EV sales.

The union also wants defined benefit pensions for all workers restored, 32-hour work weeks and additional cost-of-living hikes, job security guarantees, and an end to the use of temporary workers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The UAW has been wary of the industry shift to EVs and called on the Biden administration to soften its proposed vehicle emission cuts that would require 67% of new vehicles to be electric by 2032.

What automakers are saying? The Detroit Three wants to close the cost gap they have with foreign automakers with non-unionized US factories.

The companies also want greater flexibility in how they use their US workforces to increase efficiency and cut costs as the industry shifts to EVs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is at stake? A full strike would hit earnings at each affected automaker by about $400 million to $500 million per week assuming all production was lost, Reuters reported.

A broad strike could also trickle down and squeeze quarterly profits for auto part suppliers such as Aptiv, Lear Corp, and Magna.

A 10-day strike by the UAW could cost manufacturers, workers, suppliers, and dealers more than $5 billion, according to an analysis by the Anderson Economic Group, a consulting firm Reuters said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}