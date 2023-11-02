UAW’s Six-Week Strike Was Barely a Speed Bump for Jeep’s Hometown
Toledo, Ohio, like other former industrial hubs, has diversified from its focus on auto production to other areas such as solar energy, education and healthcare.
The city that has been home to Jeep since World War II largely shrugged off a six-week strike that mothballed a hulking factory with thousands of workers.
Next Story
₹5,342.3-0.5%
₹3,092.2-1.07%
₹1,454.451.1%
₹10,223.60.82%
₹627.351.51%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message