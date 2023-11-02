UAW’s Six-Week Strike Was Barely a Speed Bump for Jeep’s Hometown

The city that has been home to Jeep since World War II largely shrugged off a six-week strike that mothballed a hulking factory with thousands of workers.

Jeep-maker Stellantis’s Toledo, Ohio, assembly plant was one of the first to face walkouts when the United Auto Workers strike against that company, Ford Motor and General Motors started on Sept. 15.

Several thousand Toledo workers were on strike when the union reached a tentative agreement for a new contract with Stellantis over the weekend. General Motors on Monday became the last of the three Detroit automakers to reach a tentative deal with the UAW.

The local economy saw some reduced spending by striking workers, but largely kept humming, said Paul Hong, professor of supply-chain management at the University of Toledo.

The city’s economy depends much less on automaking than in the past. Toledo, like other former industrial hubs such as Pittsburgh and Cleveland, has seen business blossom since the 1990s in areas such as restaurants, healthcare, education and a burgeoning solar industry.

“My beer is an item that people still want while they’re on strike," said Scot Yarnell, co-owner of craft brewery Earnest Brew Works, which operates three tap rooms around Toledo. He said his business was largely unaffected during the strike, though his customers include UAW workers, as well as young professionals, empty-nesters, and university students and employees.

The strike’s end “is going to put people in better moods, which is great because we’re coming into our busiest time of year, the holiday season," the 56-year old said. “The unease has lifted, it would have been a dampener."

Manufacturing makes up roughly 15% of Toledo’s employment—nearly double its 8% share of employment in the U.S. It isn’t uncommon to find several generations of one family who have worked in the same plants in this city of about 270,000 people, locals say.

Still, manufacturing’s share of Toledo’s employment is down from 18% in 1990. The city’s number of workers in factories declined 2.2% in September from a year earlier while those in hospitality, construction, and education and health services grew.

A similar strike at the Big Three automakers would have hit Toledo harder in the 1970s or 1980s “because of the size of the auto industry back then, but also because for a long time Toledo was very much a union town," said Bradley J. Sommer, an adjunct history professor at Miami University in Ohio who is writing a book about post-industrialization in the Midwest.

Union membership has waned in Ohio in recent decades. In 2022, union members accounted for 12.8% of its wage and salary workers, according to the Labor Department, down from 21.3% in 1989. For the U.S. as a whole, union members accounted for 10.1% of workers last year, down from more than 20% in the early 1980s.

The strike wasn’t painless for the Rust Belt region. Assembly-line shutdowns resulted in layoffs at parts makers who make components for vehicles that weren’t being produced because of the strike.

Striking workers temporarily lost their regular paychecks. The UAW’s strike fund provided each member with a $500-per-week payment, which was less than their regular wages but likely helped to blunt the loss of their spending on the Toledo economy.

Year-over-year spending using credit and debit cards in Toledo declined in most weeks of the strike, according to data from Earnest Analytics, most precipitously during the first two weeks of October. The average credit-card balance in the Toledo area rose by $100 a month in September and October, while credit-card debt remained largely steady nationwide, according to Intuit Credit Karma.

Some in Toledo say it could take time for the local economy to return to normal after the strike.

Commercial Van Interiors equips commercial vehicles for businesses such as plumbing and HVAC companies. General Manager Matthew Ullrich said, despite the strike, this has been a good year because companies were expanding fleets and vehicles weren’t as scarce as they were during a pandemic-era chip shortage.

But the strike could mean fewer vehicles on the market at the end of the year, which could hurt his business temporarily, he said.

“I think we will still see a lull because of them being down for 40-plus days," Ullrich said. “It’s good to know that this won’t keep going and eventually things will return to normal and keep moving."

The union’s deals include a 25% general wage increase over four years, along with other benefits, such as cost-of-living raises. The agreement should allow workers to boost their spending as production lines ramp back up and the pay increases kick in, said Olu Omodunbi, the chief economist for Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington National Bank.

Longer-term, Toledo’s economy still faces the challenges of a declining population, automation and offshoring, and the need to further diversify the business base, economists said. Automakers are shifting to electric vehicles, which are generally viewed as requiring less labor to produce.

“Labor can win in the short run and end up getting killed in the long run, because the risk of placing new technology in an environment with difficult labor influences the decision to take investment elsewhere," said Ned Hill, an economist at Ohio State University.

Write to Harriet Torry at harriet.torry@wsj.com

