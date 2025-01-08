Uber India has revealed its annual report, “How India Ubered”, offering a detailed glimpse into the travel habits of Indians in 2024. The data highlights emerging trends, shifting preferences, and the growing reliance on app-based transport solutions across the country.

In 2024, Indians collectively covered a staggering 9.2 billion kilometres through Uber rides. To contextualise, a continuous drive at the maximum speed limit on India’s National Expressways (120 km/h) would require over 8,700 years to match this distance, the report stated.

Cities with the highest Uber activity

Delhi-NCR emerged as the leader in overall trip numbers, followed by Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata. While Delhi-NCR accounted for the most rides, Mumbai had the highest number of late-night trips, particularly on weekends. Bangalore, meanwhile, saw the highest number of trips booked during office hours, reinforcing its reputation as a bustling tech hub.

Rider and driver ratings

Kochi topped the list for average rider ratings, with an impressive score of 4.90 out of 5. Drivers in the city gave full five-star ratings for 95.8 per cent of trips. Chandigarh and Pune followed closely in the rankings. In contrast, Kolkata recorded the lowest average rider rating of 4.65, with Mumbai and Delhi-NCR also featuring among the lower-rated cities.

Shifting preferences

Uber Auto continued to gain popularity, reflecting a notable shift from traditional street-hailing to app-based autorickshaw bookings. Uber Go was another favoured option, while Uber Intercity attracted tourists, with the Taj Mahal in Agra being the most visited destination. Popular intercity routes included Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Agra, and Bangalore-Mysore.

Evolving travel patterns

Data revealed that Fridays were the most common day for bookings, with trips peaking between 6 pm and 7 pm. December saw the highest number of monthly rides, while October 9, coinciding with Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations, recorded the single busiest day of the year.

Eco-friendly journeys

Indians travelled 170 million kilometres in electric vehicles (EVs) last year, spending a cumulative 8.5 million hours on these rides. This shift aligns with efforts to reduce carbon emissions and embrace sustainable transport options.