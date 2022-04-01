Uber has announced a handsome 15 per cent hike in fares for the users in Mumbai. This hike is a measure to offset rising fuel prices, said Uber. Petrol and Diesel prices have increased by ₹6.40 in the city between March 22 to March 31.

“Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

According to Bhushan, this rise in fares was to “help cushion" drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, adding “we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern."

The app-based cab hailing service provider in the statement also said over the coming weeks, it will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as “needed."

*with inputs from PTI

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.