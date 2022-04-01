Uber hikes fare by 15% due to rising fuel prices, will impact this city users

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Uber has announced a handsome 15 per cent hike in fares for the users in Mumbai. This hike is a measure to offset rising fuel prices, said Uber. Petrol and Diesel prices have increased by ₹6.40 in the city between March 22 to March 31. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 per cent," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia.

According to Bhushan, this rise in fares was to “help cushion" drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, adding “we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

*with inputs from PTI