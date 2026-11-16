5,000 electric autos in 12 months: Uber launches EV Auto Advantage with Mahindra to scale up green fleet

Uber has been collaborating with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to spur electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India and is looking forward to deploying 5,000 electric three-wheelers over the next 12 months. The partnership was announced in Mumbai on November 16 with a view to making electric autos more accessible to drivers on the Uber platform by providing financial incentives, financing options and other support measures.

According to a press release, the initiative, known as the EV Auto Advantage programme, will be targeted at markets with low EV adoption. The two companies aim to address the key challenges drivers face when switching to electric vehicles, as explained by Pradeep Parameswaran, Global Head of Mobility at Uber, and Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

Uber, Mahindra to offer financing and trade-in benefits In a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Uber and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility will launch programmes like trade-in offers and financial support for Mahindra electric vehicles to promote EV sales among the ride-hailing company's drivers. The programme will also enable support for drivers to ensure they fully leverage the benefits of running EVs on Uber.

Speaking about the partnership, Pradeep Parameswaran said that electric mobility offers strategic benefits for businesses, users, cities and communities. The partnership marks Uber's commitment to transforming urban travel to be more convenient, efficient and environmentally sustainable, he said.

The shift towards electric mobility needs to be viable for drivers and entrepreneurs, Suman Mishra said. Her explanation of the partnership is to make the adoption of EVs faster, especially in areas with low EV penetration.

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Uber's showcase of connected journeys in India In addition to the partnership, Uber also demonstrated its Connected Journeys feature on the sidelines of Earthshot Week in Mumbai. The feature is part of the company's efforts to integrate public transport with shared mobility services.

The rollout of Connected Journeys is going slowly in India, beginning with Delhi. It is designed to integrate the use of a metro service with first- and last-mile transportation in the form of three-wheelers and two-wheelers in a single ride plan on the Uber app.

The feature will give passengers the option to compare the various routes and the time and cost of each leg of a trip. They will additionally be able to make relevant transport service bookings via the app.