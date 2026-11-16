5,000 electric autos in 12 months: Uber launches EV Auto Advantage with Mahindra to scale up green fleet

Uber has been collaborating with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility to spur electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India and is looking forward to deploying 5,000 electric three-wheelers over the next 12 months. The partnership was announced in Mumbai on November 16 with a view to making electric autos more accessible to drivers on the Uber platform by providing financial incentives, financing options and other support measures.

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According to a press release, the initiative, known as the EV Auto Advantage programme, will be targeted at markets with low EV adoption. The two companies aim to address the key challenges drivers face when switching to electric vehicles, as explained by Pradeep Parameswaran, Global Head of Mobility at Uber, and Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility.

Uber, Mahindra to offer financing and trade-in benefits In a memorandum of understanding (MoU), Uber and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility will launch programmes like trade-in offers and financial support for Mahindra electric vehicles to promote EV sales among the ride-hailing company's drivers. The programme will also enable support for drivers to ensure they fully leverage the benefits of running EVs on Uber.

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Speaking about the partnership, Pradeep Parameswaran said that electric mobility offers strategic benefits for businesses, users, cities and communities. The partnership marks Uber's commitment to transforming urban travel to be more convenient, efficient and environmentally sustainable, he said.

The shift towards electric mobility needs to be viable for drivers and entrepreneurs, Suman Mishra said. Her explanation of the partnership is to make the adoption of EVs faster, especially in areas with low EV penetration.

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Uber's showcase of connected journeys in India In addition to the partnership, Uber also demonstrated its Connected Journeys feature on the sidelines of Earthshot Week in Mumbai. The feature is part of the company's efforts to integrate public transport with shared mobility services.

The rollout of Connected Journeys is going slowly in India, beginning with Delhi. It is designed to integrate the use of a metro service with first- and last-mile transportation in the form of three-wheelers and two-wheelers in a single ride plan on the Uber app.

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The feature will give passengers the option to compare the various routes and the time and cost of each leg of a trip. They will additionally be able to make relevant transport service bookings via the app.

Currently, Uber has metro ticket booking functionality on its app in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. The company's overall mobility strategy is centred on linking up different modes of transport and complementing existing public transport systems in cities in India, it said.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.