Uber launches ‘Uber One’ loyalty subscription service in India: Details on monthly plans, benefits and more

Uber has unveiled its global subscription programme,Uber One, in India, marking a significant move to strengthen customer loyalty in the country’s highly competitive ride-hailing market. The service, already a success globally with over 25 million subscribers, provides a range of incentives designed to appeal to frequent users, reported CNBCTV 18.

Pricing Plans As per the publication, Uber One is available through three tiers, catering to varied budgets and usage patterns. Monthly subscriptions are priced at ₹149, while quarterly and annual plans cost ₹349 and ₹1,499 respectively. These pricing options give users flexibility and affordability, positioning Uber One as an attractive proposition for regular commuters.

Membership Benefits Subscribers to Uber One gain access to Uber Credits, capped at ₹150 per trip, offering tangible savings for frequent riders. The membership also includes additional perks, such as a complimentary three-month subscription to Zomato Gold, making it an appealing option for those who frequently utilise ride-hailing and food-delivery services.

Restrictive Cancellation Policy Only annual subscribers are permitted to cancel their membership. Upon cancellation, all associated benefits, including Uber Credits, are immediately withdrawn.

Earlier this month, Uber also rolled out a series of new app features designed to improve safety and convenience for its drivers. Key updates include allowing female drivers to select the gender of their passengers, enabling audio recording through the app, introducing upfront tipping options, and offering instant cash-out for earnings.