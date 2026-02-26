The battle for market share in India’s ride hailing industry between American giant Uber and homegrown Rapido has intensified, even as the once-dominant position of the country’s first major ride-hailing service—Ola Cabs—steadily erodes.
Uber pumps ₹3,000 crore into India arm as Rapido challenge intensifies
SummaryUber and Rapido are in a fierce competition for market share in India's ride-hailing sector, with Uber investing heavily to counter Rapido's rapid growth.
The battle for market share in India’s ride hailing industry between American giant Uber and homegrown Rapido has intensified, even as the once-dominant position of the country’s first major ride-hailing service—Ola Cabs—steadily erodes.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.More