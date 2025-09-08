Uber teams with Momenta for German driverless car trials as Tesla, Waymo ramp up robotaxi race

Uber has revealed plans to begin testing driverless vehicles in Germany next year in partnership with Chinese self-driving technology firm Momenta, as it accelerates its ambitions in the competitive robotaxi sector.

Uber to pilot driverless cars in Germany The programme will focus on Level 4 autonomous vehicles, which are capable of operating without human control in designated areas and under specific conditions.

Notably, the ride-hailing giant has been steadily broadening its footprint in autonomous mobility through collaborations with established players such as Alphabet-owned Waymo, Lucid and WeRide. Tesla is also pressing ahead with its own early-stage driverless taxi offering, intensifying competition in the space.

Regulatory hurdles and safety concerns Progress towards commercial deployment of self-driving cars has, however, been gradual, with regulators around the world keeping a close watch following high-profile incidents involving autonomous systems.

Momenta, which supplies advanced driver assistance software, said its technology is already in use across 400,000 vehicles through existing automotive partnerships.

Uber and Momenta first disclosed their tie-up in May, with the aim of rolling out robotaxi services in markets beyond the United States and China. The forthcoming German trials mark the first major step in that international strategy.

To recall, Waymo has already announced plans to launch its robotaxi service in Dallas next year, marking a strategic move to broaden its footprint across the United States. The company will operate in partnership with Avis Budget Group, which will manage fleet operations for the service.

This partnership represents the first time Avis is directly involved in supporting a robotaxi fleet. Under the arrangement, customers will book rides through Waymo’s mobile application, while Avis will be responsible for vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, readiness, and depot operations. The companies confirmed that the Dallas project is part of a multi-year agreement, with intentions to extend the collaboration to other US cities over time.

