Subscribe

Uber teams with Momenta for German driverless car trials as Tesla, Waymo ramp up robotaxi race

Uber will begin testing Level 4 autonomous vehicles in Germany next year with Chinese firm Momenta, marking their first major international trial. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated8 Sep 2025, 03:02 PM IST
Advertisement
Uber has revealed plans to begin testing driverless vehicles in Germany next year in partnership with Chinese self-driving technology firm Momenta, as it accelerates its ambitions in the competitive robotaxi sector.
Uber has revealed plans to begin testing driverless vehicles in Germany next year in partnership with Chinese self-driving technology firm Momenta, as it accelerates its ambitions in the competitive robotaxi sector.

Uber has revealed plans to begin testing driverless vehicles in Germany next year in partnership with Chinese self-driving technology firm Momenta, as it accelerates its ambitions in the competitive robotaxi sector.

Advertisement

Uber to pilot driverless cars in Germany

The programme will focus on Level 4 autonomous vehicles, which are capable of operating without human control in designated areas and under specific conditions.

Check similar cars

Find more cars

Hyundai Stargazer

₹ 10 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Tata Altroz Racer

₹ 9.49 - 10.99 Lakhs

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

MG Baojun 510

₹ 11 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

₹ 3.54 - 4.1 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Lamborghini Huracan STO

₹ 4.99 Cr

Offers Expiring soon

Check Offers

Mahindra Global Pik Up

₹ 25 Lakhs Onwards

Notify me

Notably, the ride-hailing giant has been steadily broadening its footprint in autonomous mobility through collaborations with established players such as Alphabet-owned Waymo, Lucid and WeRide. Tesla is also pressing ahead with its own early-stage driverless taxi offering, intensifying competition in the space.

Regulatory hurdles and safety concerns

Progress towards commercial deployment of self-driving cars has, however, been gradual, with regulators around the world keeping a close watch following high-profile incidents involving autonomous systems.

Momenta, which supplies advanced driver assistance software, said its technology is already in use across 400,000 vehicles through existing automotive partnerships.

Advertisement

Uber and Momenta first disclosed their tie-up in May, with the aim of rolling out robotaxi services in markets beyond the United States and China. The forthcoming German trials mark the first major step in that international strategy.

Also Read | Tesla’s robotaxi service may launch this Weekend in San Francisco: Report
Also Read | Uber puts robotaxi plan in top gear, joins hands with Lucid and Nuro

To recall, Waymo has already announced plans to launch its robotaxi service in Dallas next year, marking a strategic move to broaden its footprint across the United States. The company will operate in partnership with Avis Budget Group, which will manage fleet operations for the service.

This partnership represents the first time Avis is directly involved in supporting a robotaxi fleet. Under the arrangement, customers will book rides through Waymo’s mobile application, while Avis will be responsible for vehicle maintenance, infrastructure, readiness, and depot operations. The companies confirmed that the Dallas project is part of a multi-year agreement, with intentions to extend the collaboration to other US cities over time.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Reuters)

 
 
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsAuto NewsUber teams with Momenta for German driverless car trials as Tesla, Waymo ramp up robotaxi race
Read Next Story