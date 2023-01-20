Uber working with auto makers to design EVs customized for ride-sharing, deliver2 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 01:30 AM IST
Vehicles with lower top speeds and smaller footprints could be more efficient and lower cost for drivers, CEO says
DAVOS (SWITZERLAND) : Uber Technologies Inc. is working with auto makers to design lower-cost electric vehicles tailored for its ride-hailing and delivery businesses, part of its effort to electrify its fleet.