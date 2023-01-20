Uber working with auto makers to design EVs customized for ride-sharing, deliver

The announcement comes as Uber is working to convert the fleet of vehicles its drivers use to electric by 2030 in many parts of the developed world, and in some places like London by 2025. Uber has previously said it was working in the U.K. with electric-vehicle maker Arrival SA to build a vehicle aimed for ride-hailing drivers. On Thursday, Mr. Khosrowshahi declined to say which car makers the company is working with.