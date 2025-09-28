UK govt guarantees ₹17,733 crore loan for Jaguar Land Rover amid cyberattack — Here's what we know

The United Kingdom will extend a ₹17,733 crore loan (£1.5 billion or $2 billion) to Tata Group owned auto maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) to help support impact of a cyberattack that has hindered operations, according to a Bloomberg report.
The loan is aimed at easing the strain on suppliers hit by a production halt at JLR's UK facility, which was triggered by a cyberattack.
The move comes after the auto major halted production at plants in the UK, Slovakia, Brazil and India as a result of the attack earlier this month. The decision also derailed the wider supply chain, it added.
On September 25 JLR said that some of its systems were back online, enabling it to work through a backlog of supplier invoices, accelerate parts distribution to dealers and speed up vehicle sales and registrations.
The company aims to restart some manufacturing operations on October 1, although it warned it will take some time before it can return to full speed.
Providing relief to the automotive sector will help ease some pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, as his ruling Labour Party gathers in Liverpool on September 28 for its annual conference, the report added.
(With inputs from Bloomberg)
