Luxury cars not the biggest opportunity UK senses in India after FTA. It's this
India has opened access to British luxury cars under the landmark free-trade agreement with the UK. But the biggest beneficiary may be another auto category?
The UK government expects bigger inroads of up to $240 million (about ₹2,076 crore) in auto parts and engine exports to India, surpassing luxury cars, after its free-trade agreement with India.
