UK watchdog mulls scope of compensation scheme for motor finance scandal

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority on Thursday set out the considerations for a compensation scheme for customers affected by mis-sold car finance schemes, in what could become the country's next multibillion-pound consumer finance scandal.

The FCA said it was awaiting a Supreme Court verdict likely due in July on whether to uphold a previous ruling that several such payments were unlawful, which could require a wide-ranging compensation scheme for millions of customers.

The FCA said it was setting out the likely scope and considerations of any consumer redress scheme so it could move quickly to implement one if appropriate.

Banks including Lloyds Banking Group, Close Brothers and Santander UK have together already set aside more than 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) to cover potential compensation claims.

Some analysts say the fallout could be the costliest for banks since they paid almost 40 billion pounds in compensation to customers for mis-selling payment protection insurance.

The FCA said it would try to make a redress scheme comprehensive, swift, and easy for consumers to participate in, without resorting to claims management companies that take chunks of consumers' compensation in fees in return for helping with a claim.

It also suggested that some estimates of how much customers might be due have been too high.

"We've seen a range of redress rates suggested. This includes some highly speculative figures by some CMCs and law firms," the FCA said.

Banks have argued a too-punitive scheme could harm a market that customers rely on to buy cars, and damage Britain's appeal as an investment destination for financial services.