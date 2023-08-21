Ultraviolette Automotive launches Exclusive F77 Space Edition electric motorcycle, honoring India's Space Odyssey1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
Ultraviolette Automotive unveils F77 Space Edition, a limited-production electric motorcycle priced at ₹5.60 lakh. It pays homage to India's space journey and features aerospace-grade materials.
Ultraviolette Automotive, a leading manufacturer of high-performance pure electric two-wheelers, unveiled the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition on Monday as an exclusive limited-production offering.
