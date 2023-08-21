Priced at ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom), this special edition electric motorcycle serves as a homage to the Chandrayaan-3 mission and marks a tribute to India's remarkable space journey. The EV startup asserts that this latest model is a testament to their respect for India's space odyssey.

Ultraviolette Automotive asserts that the F77 Space Edition draws its inspiration from India's progress in space research and technology. The company states that the motorcycle features a range of aerospace-grade materials throughout its body.

As a result, the cost of this pure electric motorcycle is notably higher compared to the standard model, which starts at ₹3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has additionally announced that reservations for the F77 Space Edition will commence on the evening of August 22, through its official website. The production of this variant will be limited to an exclusive quantity of just 10 units.

Regarding the new special edition electric motorcycle, it has been crafted in line with the advanced electronics and technology found in contemporary aircraft. The motorcycle features custom machined aerospace-grade aluminum components for enhanced durability. Additionally, it boasts aerospace-grade paint for its exterior finish.

The motorcycle offers a 307 km range on a solitary charge. Its high-performance motor generates a peak power of 39.94 bhp and an impressive maximum torque output of 100 Nm. With a swift acceleration from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, it reaches a top speed of 152 kmph.

Speaking on the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, said that the manufacturer aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology and the new special edition is the best way for that.

"As the aerospace industry is where the pinnacles of technology are achieved, the F77 Space Edition proudly commemorates India’s celestial journey. The very same DNA is clearly reflected in the Ultraviolette F77 Space edition. Infused with aerospace grade attributes and a distinctive design ethos, the F77 Space Edition stands as a testament to our resolute commitment in charting the course for the future of electric mobility," he added.