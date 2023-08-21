comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 21 2023 15:46:35
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.65 1.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.85 0.95%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 620.65 0.8%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 447.7 1.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 571.45 -0.28%
Business News/ Auto News / Ultraviolette Automotive launches Exclusive F77 Space Edition electric motorcycle, honoring India's Space Odyssey
Back

Ultraviolette Automotive launches Exclusive F77 Space Edition electric motorcycle, honoring India's Space Odyssey

 1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST Livemint

Ultraviolette Automotive unveils F77 Space Edition, a limited-production electric motorcycle priced at ₹5.60 lakh. It pays homage to India's space journey and features aerospace-grade materials.

Ultraviolette Automotive asserts that the F77 Space Edition draws its inspiration from India's progress in space research and technology. Premium
Ultraviolette Automotive asserts that the F77 Space Edition draws its inspiration from India's progress in space research and technology.

Ultraviolette Automotive, a leading manufacturer of high-performance pure electric two-wheelers, unveiled the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition on Monday as an exclusive limited-production offering. 

Priced at 5.60 lakh (ex-showroom), this special edition electric motorcycle serves as a homage to the Chandrayaan-3 mission and marks a tribute to India's remarkable space journey. The EV startup asserts that this latest model is a testament to their respect for India's space odyssey.

Ultraviolette Automotive asserts that the F77 Space Edition draws its inspiration from India's progress in space research and technology. The company states that the motorcycle features a range of aerospace-grade materials throughout its body.

 As a result, the cost of this pure electric motorcycle is notably higher compared to the standard model, which starts at 3.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has additionally announced that reservations for the F77 Space Edition will commence on the evening of August 22, through its official website. The production of this variant will be limited to an exclusive quantity of just 10 units.

Regarding the new special edition electric motorcycle, it has been crafted in line with the advanced electronics and technology found in contemporary aircraft. The motorcycle features custom machined aerospace-grade aluminum components for enhanced durability. Additionally, it boasts aerospace-grade paint for its exterior finish.

The motorcycle offers a 307 km range on a solitary charge. Its high-performance motor generates a peak power of 39.94 bhp and an impressive maximum torque output of 100 Nm. With a swift acceleration from 0 to 60 kmph in just 2.9 seconds, it reaches a top speed of 152 kmph.

Speaking on the launch of the Ultraviolette F77 Space Edition, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, said that the manufacturer aims to constantly push the boundaries of science and technology and the new special edition is the best way for that.

"As the aerospace industry is where the pinnacles of technology are achieved, the F77 Space Edition proudly commemorates India’s celestial journey. The very same DNA is clearly reflected in the Ultraviolette F77 Space edition. Infused with aerospace grade attributes and a distinctive design ethos, the F77 Space Edition stands as a testament to our resolute commitment in charting the course for the future of electric mobility," he added.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 04:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App