Ultraviolette Automotive sells its all F77 Limited edition in just 2 hours

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based startup, sold all its 77 special edition bikes of F77 series just two hours after the booking window opened online. Limited to a production run of simply 77 units, the limited edition F77 packs more power and torque over the standard version and gets a different colour scheme to make it look different. However, the company has not announced the prices for this limited edition F77. Reportedly, this version will be at a premium over the F77 Recon and expected to be priced at ₹4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}