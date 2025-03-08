Auto News
Ultraviolette Automotive wants to break even in 2026. Is it feasible?
SummaryEarlier this week, at the Fast Forward India event in Bengaluru, the company unveiled Ultraviolette Tesseract, an EV scooter, and Ultraviolette Shockwave, an enduro motorcycle meant for off-road racing. Both these products would be launched in the first quarter of 2026.
Ultraviolette Automotive aims to ride its two new motorcycles, bookings for which have started, to break even in the next 18 months, its co-founder said on Friday.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more