Ultraviolette Automotive wants to break even in 2026. Is it feasible?

Earlier this week, at the Fast Forward India event in Bengaluru, the company unveiled Ultraviolette Tesseract, an EV scooter, and Ultraviolette Shockwave, an enduro motorcycle meant for off-road racing. Both these products would be launched in the first quarter of 2026. The company aims to enter the mass-market segment through its scooter and boost its market share in its bid to break even - a stage when a business earns enough to pay for its expenses, without making profits yet.