Ultraviolette eyes global EV market with ₹779-crore Hosur plant, targets 5 lakh-unit annual capacity

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive is stepping up its global expansion, backed by nearly ₹500 crore invested in research and development and a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu designed to scale up production to 5 lakh units annually over the next five years, The New Indian Express reported.
Niraj Rajmohan, founder and chief technology officer of Ultraviolette, said the company’s technology was designed to last nearly a decade as it seeks to strengthen its position in the premium electric motorcycle segment.
In an interview with The New Indian Express on Thursday, Rajmohan said electric motorcycle sales in India had more than doubled over the past few years and predicted further growth over the next three years.
“We have been able to make a dent in the premium EV motorcycle segment because of our cutting-edge technology,” he said, adding that the company was preparing to capitalise on the anticipated expansion of the market, as per the report.
Founded in 2015, Ultraviolette has sold more than 7,000 electric motorcycles globally, according to Rajmohan.
The company is positioning itself as a technology-led manufacturer as it looks to expand beyond India into international markets.
As part of its expansion strategy, Ultraviolette has begun construction of a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with a planned investment of ₹779 crore, as per the report.
The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh electric motorcycles initially, with the company aiming to increase capacity to 5 lakh units over the next five years.
Southern Europe and South America are among the markets Ultraviolette is targeting as it seeks to broaden its international presence.
The company is also preparing to showcase its latest motorcycle, the X-47 Venom, at the EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan, Italy, in November 2026, with plans to launch the model in global markets.
Ultraviolette recently introduced its VX-100 electrical architecture and unveiled the X-47 Venom as the first motorcycle built on the platform.
The architecture is also reportedly expected to support future products, including the Tessaract and Shockwave.
The X-47 Venom combines the VX-100 platform with the company’s SRB-11 battery technology.
According to the company, the system is designed to deliver higher speeds, greater range, faster charging, lighter subsystems and quicker acceleration. It also supports 12 kW DC fast charging.
Bookings for the X-47 Venom opened on Thursday, with the motorcycle priced at ₹3 lakh. The first 5,000 customers are eligible for a discount of ₹35,000.
Ultraviolette has attributed its product-development capabilities partly to its engineering talent, including professionals with experience in the aviation industry and companies such as Tesla and Rivian Automotive, as per the report.