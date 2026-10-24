Ultraviolette eyes global EV market with ₹779-crore Hosur plant, targets 5 lakh-unit annual capacity

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive is stepping up its global expansion, backed by nearly ₹500 crore invested in research and development and a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu designed to scale up production to 5 lakh units annually over the next five years, The New Indian Express reported.

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Niraj Rajmohan, founder and chief technology officer of Ultraviolette, said the company’s technology was designed to last nearly a decade as it seeks to strengthen its position in the premium electric motorcycle segment.

In an interview with The New Indian Express on Thursday, Rajmohan said electric motorcycle sales in India had more than doubled over the past few years and predicted further growth over the next three years.

“We have been able to make a dent in the premium EV motorcycle segment because of our cutting-edge technology,” he said, adding that the company was preparing to capitalise on the anticipated expansion of the market, as per the report.

Founded in 2015, Ultraviolette has sold more than 7,000 electric motorcycles globally, according to Rajmohan.

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The company is positioning itself as a technology-led manufacturer as it looks to expand beyond India into international markets.

₹ 779-crore Hosur plant to boost production As part of its expansion strategy, Ultraviolette has begun construction of a manufacturing facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, with a planned investment of ₹779 crore, as per the report.

The plant is expected to have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh electric motorcycles initially, with the company aiming to increase capacity to 5 lakh units over the next five years.

Southern Europe and South America are among the markets Ultraviolette is targeting as it seeks to broaden its international presence.

The company is also preparing to showcase its latest motorcycle, the X-47 Venom, at the EICMA International Motorcycle Exhibition in Milan, Italy, in November 2026, with plans to launch the model in global markets.

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X-47 Venom built on new 100V platform Ultraviolette recently introduced its VX-100 electrical architecture and unveiled the X-47 Venom as the first motorcycle built on the platform.

The architecture is also reportedly expected to support future products, including the Tessaract and Shockwave.

The X-47 Venom combines the VX-100 platform with the company’s SRB-11 battery technology.

According to the company, the system is designed to deliver higher speeds, greater range, faster charging, lighter subsystems and quicker acceleration. It also supports 12 kW DC fast charging.

Bookings for the X-47 Venom opened on Thursday, with the motorcycle priced at ₹3 lakh. The first 5,000 customers are eligible for a discount of ₹35,000.

Ultraviolette has attributed its product-development capabilities partly to its engineering talent, including professionals with experience in the aviation industry and companies such as Tesla and Rivian Automotive, as per the report.

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About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.