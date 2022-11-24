Ultraviolette F77, an electric motorcycle launched in India: Check price, specs

Ultraviolette F77, an electric motorcycle launched in India: Check price, specs1 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 03:23 PM IST
- The automotive company announced a limited production run of 77 units which will be made to celebrate what this brand stands for. Each unit is uniquely numbered and gets a special paint scheme meteor grey with afterburn yellow.
- This special edition F77 also makes more power at 40.2 bhp (30.2 kWh) and 100 Nm of peak torque from zero to 100 kmph coming up in just 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph.