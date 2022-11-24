Ultraviolette F77, an electric motorcycle launched in India: Check price, specs

Ultraviolette Automotive, a Bengaluru-based startup, has finally launched its F77 electric motorcycle in India. The offering from the company has been priced at ₹3.8- lakh for the F77 Original, going up to ₹4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the F77 Recon with the 307 km range. This e-motorbike comes in three trims which are Shadow, Lightning and Laser.

The automotive company announced a limited production run of 77 units which will be made to celebrate what this brand stands for. Each unit is uniquely numbered and gets a special paint scheme meteor grey with afterburn yellow. This special edition F77 also makes more power at 40.2 bhp (30.2 kWh) and 100 Nm of peak torque from zero to 100 kmph coming up in just 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph.

In terms of design, the Ultraviolette F77 takes inspiration from jet fighters which form the sharp styling. The automobile company also revamped the handlebar height and lowered the seat height to make the bike more accommodating for riders of all sizes. Interestingly, there are no bolts visible on the bike in order to give it a clean design.

Power comes from a BLDC direct drive motor in the F77. The e-motorcycle Original and Recon variants make do with 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph. There are three riding modes which are Glide, Combat and Ballistic. This bike comes with two fixed battery options which are 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh with 21700 format cells. It promises a range of 206 km and 307 (IDC) on either battery pack.

Other mechanicals that come with the F77 are adjustable USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear as on F77. This motorbike is equipped with 320 mm front and 230 m rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS as standard. The wheelbase is about 1360mm while the weight distribution is said to be about 50:50.

According to the company, the Ultraviolette F77 is being produced in Bengaluru. The brand will open its first experience centre in the city as well with deliveries to begin in January 2023.

