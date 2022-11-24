Ultraviolette F77, an electric motorcycle launched in India: Check price, specs

Power comes from a BLDC direct drive motor in the F77. The e-motorcycle Original and Recon variants make do with 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph. There are three riding modes which are Glide, Combat and Ballistic. This bike comes with two fixed battery options which are 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh with 21700 format cells. It promises a range of 206 km and 307 (IDC) on either battery pack.