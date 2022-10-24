Ultraviolette F77 electric bike: Check details on booking, specs and more

Electric sportbike manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has opened bookings for the F77 from today for a token amount of ₹10,000. The electric motorcycle is slated to launch on November 24 this year. Notably, the price of this bike has still not been revealed. The Ultraviolette F77 makes use of a light-weight frame for better handling on road. The company claims that the motor mount of the e-bike has become 30 per cent lighter than before and two times stiffer as well, ensuring better stability.

