Ultraviolette F77 electric bike: Check details on booking, specs and more

Electric sportbike manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has opened bookings for the F77 from today for a token amount of ₹10,000. The electric motorcycle is slated to launch on November 24 this year. Notably, the price of this bike has still not been revealed. The Ultraviolette F77 makes use of a light-weight frame for better handling on road. The company claims that the motor mount of the e-bike has become 30 per cent lighter than before and two times stiffer as well, ensuring better stability.
The EV company stated that the first experience zone for the e-bike would come up in Bangalore, and then the network would be expanded in a phased manner.
The electric bike comes with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack, which is claimed to have a higher energy than ever. This results in more power output and significantly improved range too. The motorbike offers 307 km of range on a single charge. The company claims this battery pack inside an aluminum casing is the largest on any electric two-wheeler. It comes with five levels of safety and passive air cooling.
The updated battery pack of the electric bike claims to come combining aerospace technology and consumer technology in one package. The transmission of this bike has been refined for better performance. It gets an updated swingarm, ensuring better riding comfort and improved overall performance.
This sportbike has undergone five years of development following rigorous research and development. The company also expects the bike to fetch at least 70,000 pre-launch bookings from as many as 190 countries. The motorbike is expected to be available in three variants- Airstrike, Laser and Shadow, as the company previously hinted.
Speaking of the changes over the 2019 prototype, the changes include a complete redesign of the entire chassis, and it now comprises a spine section which joins the headstock to the load-bearing motor mount. The frame itself is two times stronger than the old frame. The battery pack hangs below it and it is non-removable. Ultraviolette says that the company worked extensively on ensuring effective heat management of the battery pack using air-cooling.
