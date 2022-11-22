Ultraviolette F77 electric bike to debut soon in India: What we know so far

Ultraviolette Automotive is all set to launch its much-awaited electric sportbike Ultraviolette F77 in India on November 24. The bike was showcased in an event a few weeks earlier and grabbed the attention of the bike fans because of its eye-pleasing design and promising features.
Backed by the TVS Motor, Ultraviolette Automotive claims to have invested five years of research in developing the F77. Notably, the company opened the bookings for this bike at a token amount of ₹10,000.
Ultraviolette Automotive claims that the electric bike will come in three variants which are Laser, Airstrike and Shadow. These three variants of the Ultraviolette F77 electric bike will offer different specifications and performances.
The F77 is built on a lightweight frame which promises enhanced handling on the road and during a high-speed run. The company claims that the electric bike has become 30 percent lighter than before and twice stiffer as well, which ensures better stability for the bike and more safety for the rider.
The Ultraviolette F77 electric bike comes with a fixed lithium-ion battery pack. This battery pack promises to offer higher energy density than ever, ensuring more power output and significantly improved riding range than the earlier prototype shown by the EV manufacturer. The EV company also claimed this battery pack is located inside an aluminum casing and is the largest available on any electric two-wheeler in India. It comes with five levels of safety and passive air cooling technology.
This sportbike is promised to offer a 307 km range on a single charge. Such a high riding range on a single charge is possible because of the higher energy density of the battery pack and improved engineering, claimed the company.
Speaking of bookings, the automotive company claims that the F77 had already fetched more than 70,000 pre-order interests from around 190 countries. This number must have increased by now.
The EV company stated that the first experience zone for the e-bike would come up in Bangalore, and then the network would be expanded in a phased manner.
