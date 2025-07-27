Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, F77 SuperStreet get new Ballistic+ riding mode. What it offers?

Ultraviolette has launched a software update for its high-performance electric bikes. Under this software update, all the Ultraviolette models, including the F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet electric motorcycles, have received some performance upgrades with a more powerful Ballistic+ riding mode. The new software update comes with a revised throttle map. Paired with the Gen3 powertrain firmwire, the new riding mode promises superior power-packed performance.

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer claims that this new riding mode offers a revised throttle map for better torque delivery. The company has stated that owners of the older F77 electric motorcycles can also get the same update for their EVs for free. Also, despite the update, the electric bikes from the OEM come without any change in their pricing.

With the Ballistic+ riding mode and a revised throttle map, the overall acceleration of the Ultraviolette EVs has improved. On the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2, the torque delivery under 30 kmph, which was not very engaging, has been updated. Now the electric bike feels more engaging with a better initial acceleration.

Apart from the revamped throttle map, both the F77 electric motorcycles remain unchanged mechanically. The F77 Mach 2 and F77 SuperStreet get the same 7.1 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed range of 211 km on a single charge. Powering both the electric motorcycles is a 30 kW electric motor, promising a top speed of 155 kmph.