Ultraviolette Automotive has launched the Shockwave electric enduro bike in Bengaluru, priced at ₹ 1.50 lakh for the first 1,000 customers. It features a 14.5 bhp motor, 505 Nm torque, and a 165 km range, targeting the lightweight electric adventure segment.

Bengaluru-based electric motorcycle manufacturer Ultraviolette Automotive has unveiled its latest innovation—the Shockwave electric enduro bike—at its Fast Forward event in Bengaluru. The new model marks the company's foray into the lightweight electric adventure segment and is the first of two motorcycles to debut under its newly developed 'Funduro' platform.

Performance and specifications The Ultraviolette Shockwave is powered by a 14.5 bhp electric motor, producing a remarkable 505 Nm of peak torque at the wheel. The electric enduro boasts a top speed of 120 km/h, accelerating from 0-60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds. The bike weighs 120 kg, although the company has yet to specify whether this refers to dry or kerb weight.

A single charge is expected to deliver an impressive 165 km range as per the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), though the exact battery capacity remains undisclosed.

Suspension, brakes and wheels Designed to tackle rough terrains, the Shockwave features a 37 mm cartridge-type telescopic fork with 200 mm of travel at the front, while the rear monoshock provides 180 mm of travel. The bike rides on spoked wheels, with a 19-inch front wrapped in 90/90-section rubber, and a 17-inch rear paired with a 110/90-section tyre.

Braking duties are handled by a 270 mm front disc with an axial-mounted dual-piston calliper, while the rear features a 220 mm disc with a floating-piston calliper.

Design Ultraviolette has drawn inspiration from classic two-stroke motorcycles, aiming to deliver instant low-end torque while keeping the bike lightweight and nimble. The Shockwave is also expected to be available in a two-seater configuration, increasing its practicality for riders looking for both adventure and everyday usability.

Competition At its current price, the Shockwave competes closely with the Hero XPulse 210, which was launched earlier this year at ₹1.76 lakh (ex-showroom). However, as India’s first electric enduro motorcycle, the Shockwave positions itself uniquely in the market, appealing to riders looking for an eco-friendly alternative to traditional adventure bikes.