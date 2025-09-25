Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Key 8 differences compared for potential buyers

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover, the latest electric motorcycle in the Indian EV market to enter from the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ultraviolette Automotive, comes reenergising the segment that has been witnessing some exciting actions over the last few years. The Ultraviolette Automotive, which grabbed a lot of attention with its electric motorcycles such as the F77 and F77 SuperStreet, has now entered the electric adventure motorcycle segment with the X-7 Crossover, which comes as a crossover between a naked streetfighter and a purpose-built adventure tourer.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet Price ₹ 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) Battery 7.3 kWh 7.1 kWh Maximum power 30 kWh 30 kWh Maximum torque 100 Nm 90 Nm 0-60 kmph 2.7 seconds 2.9 seconds 0-100 kmph 8.1 seconds 7.8 seconds Top speed 145 kmph 155 kmph Range 211 km 211 km Ground clearance 200 mm 160 mm

Over the last few years, the demand for premium and high-performance adventure motorcycles has significantly grown in India. While the ICE-powered two-wheeler manufacturers have tried to capitalise on this trend, Ultraviolette seems to be aiming to do the same in the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the X-47 Crossover.

The Ultraviolette electric motorcycles have garnered a lot of attention with their stylish design, advanced technology-aided premium features and power-packed performance. If you are impressed by the Ultraviolette motorcycles and are planning to buy one, but are feeling confused between the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the newly launched Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the eight key differences between these two electric bikes.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Price The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is limited to the first 1,000 customers. Beyond that, the EV is priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to that, the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes priced from ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover more affordable for buyers than the F77 SuperStreet.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Design In terms of design, the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover looks significantly different from the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet. While the latter comes with a track-influenced, sharp and sporty design, the X-47 Crossover comes with an adventure tourer appearance. The road-focused F77 SuperStreet comes with a compact look with its visual mass centred around the battery pack. On the other hand, the X-47 Crossover gets an aggressive look with a front beak, bigger windshield, knuckle guards and higher ground clearance.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Riding posture The F77 SuperStreet offers a sportier riding stance with a lower-positioned handlebar, as compared to the taller handlebar of the X-47 Crossover that offers an upright riding stance.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Features The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover and F77 SuperStreet come packing a plethora of features. However, there are several differences as well. The X-47 Crossover sports Ultraviolette’s HyperSense radar system, which comes packing technology-aided features like blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, and overtake alerts. Also, it gets dual integrated cameras, traction control, regenerative braking, and dual-channel ABS. The Ultraviolette’s HyperSense radar system and dual camera system are not available on the F77 SuperStreet.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Chassis The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and X-47 Crossover are underpinned by a steel trellis frame, but the latter gets a new aluminium subframe that has been designed to easily secure luggage, keeping the adventure touring purpose in focus.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Dimension The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover gets a longer wheelbase at 1,385 mm compared to its sibling, which has 1,340 mm of wheelbase. This ensures better straight-line stability at higher speeds for the F77 SuperStreet. The X-47 Crossover comes with a taller seat height of 820 mm, which is 20 mm higher than that on the F77 SuperStreet. The X-47 Crossover comes with a 200 mm ground clearance compared to 160 mm of its sibling.

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Tyres The X-47 Crossover runs on block pattern MRF tyres wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels, while the F77 SuperStreet runs on road-biased rubber wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels.