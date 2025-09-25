Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover vs Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet: Key 8 differences compared for potential buyers

Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover, the latest electric motorcycle in the Indian EV market to enter from the Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer, Ultraviolette Automotive, comes reenergising the segment that has been witnessing some exciting actions over the last few years. The Ultraviolette Automotive, which grabbed a lot of attention with its electric motorcycles such as the F77 and F77 SuperStreet, has now entered the electric adventure motorcycle segment with the X-7 Crossover, which comes as a crossover between a naked streetfighter and a purpose-built adventure tourer.
|Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover
|Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet
|Price
|₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom)
|₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
|Battery
|7.3 kWh
|7.1 kWh
|Maximum power
|30 kWh
|30 kWh
|Maximum torque
|100 Nm
|90 Nm
|0-60 kmph
|2.7 seconds
|2.9 seconds
|0-100 kmph
|8.1 seconds
|7.8 seconds
|Top speed
|145 kmph
|155 kmph
|Range
|211 km
|211 km
|Ground clearance
|200 mm
|160 mm
Over the last few years, the demand for premium and high-performance adventure motorcycles has significantly grown in India. While the ICE-powered two-wheeler manufacturers have tried to capitalise on this trend, Ultraviolette seems to be aiming to do the same in the electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of the X-47 Crossover.
The Ultraviolette electric motorcycles have garnered a lot of attention with their stylish design, advanced technology-aided premium features and power-packed performance. If you are impressed by the Ultraviolette motorcycles and are planning to buy one, but are feeling confused between the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and the newly launched Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the eight key differences between these two electric bikes.
The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover was launched at an introductory price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is limited to the first 1,000 customers. Beyond that, the EV is priced at ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison to that, the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet comes priced from ₹2.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover more affordable for buyers than the F77 SuperStreet.
In terms of design, the Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover looks significantly different from the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet. While the latter comes with a track-influenced, sharp and sporty design, the X-47 Crossover comes with an adventure tourer appearance. The road-focused F77 SuperStreet comes with a compact look with its visual mass centred around the battery pack. On the other hand, the X-47 Crossover gets an aggressive look with a front beak, bigger windshield, knuckle guards and higher ground clearance.
The F77 SuperStreet offers a sportier riding stance with a lower-positioned handlebar, as compared to the taller handlebar of the X-47 Crossover that offers an upright riding stance.
The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover and F77 SuperStreet come packing a plethora of features. However, there are several differences as well. The X-47 Crossover sports Ultraviolette’s HyperSense radar system, which comes packing technology-aided features like blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear collision warning, and overtake alerts. Also, it gets dual integrated cameras, traction control, regenerative braking, and dual-channel ABS. The Ultraviolette’s HyperSense radar system and dual camera system are not available on the F77 SuperStreet.
The Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet and X-47 Crossover are underpinned by a steel trellis frame, but the latter gets a new aluminium subframe that has been designed to easily secure luggage, keeping the adventure touring purpose in focus.
The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover gets a longer wheelbase at 1,385 mm compared to its sibling, which has 1,340 mm of wheelbase. This ensures better straight-line stability at higher speeds for the F77 SuperStreet. The X-47 Crossover comes with a taller seat height of 820 mm, which is 20 mm higher than that on the F77 SuperStreet. The X-47 Crossover comes with a 200 mm ground clearance compared to 160 mm of its sibling.
The X-47 Crossover runs on block pattern MRF tyres wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels, while the F77 SuperStreet runs on road-biased rubber wrapped around 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover is capable of running up to 211 km on a single charge at a top speed of 145 kmph. On the other hand, the F77 SuperStreet is capable of running up to 211 km range at a top speed of 155 kmph. The adventure tourer gets a 7.3 kWh battery pack, while its sibling gets a 7.1 kWh battery pack. To reach the 60 kmph mark from a standstill position, the X-47 Crossover takes 2.7 seconds, while the F77 SuperStreet takes 2.9 seconds to reach the same mark.