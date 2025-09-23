Ultraviolette X47 Crossover electric ADV launched at ₹2.74 lakh, bookings open. Top 5 key facts

Ultraviolette Automotive has launched its latest electric motorcycle, Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, in India at Rs. 2.74 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the first 1,000 customers of the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover will be able to purchase it at an introductory special price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new electric adventure motorcycle is available for booking from September 23, and deliveries are slated to commence from October 2025.

Available in three different colour choices, which are Laser Red, Airstrike White, and Shadow Black. The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover comes as a crossover between an adventure tourer and a naked streetfighter. It is built on the F77 architecture, but uses a different chassis and sub-frame. It looks distinctive with the aggressive styling. Some of the key design elements of the motorcycle include a beak-style fender, sculpted tank, and a raked tail section with a cast aluminium sub-frame.

Besides the standard version, there is also a special edition Desert Wing variant of the motorcycle that gets a rear luggage rack, saddle stays, and soft or hard panniers as standard fitment.

If you are planning to buy the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, here are the top five key facts about the electric adventure motorcycle.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: UV Hypersense radar One of the key features of the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is the UV Hypersense radar technology. This technology offers features such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alert, and rear collision warning. With these advanced tech-aided features, the motorcycle offers enhanced rider safety.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Dual integrated cameras The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover gets dual integrated cameras at the front and rear that double up as dashcams for both front and rear. The dual camera setup is paired with an optional dual display setup that supports real-time feed from the front and rear cameras.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Traction control, regenerative braking, dual-channel ABS The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover also comes equipped with three levels of traction control, nine levels of brake regeneration, and switchable dual-channel ABS. These technologies enhance the riding capability of the electric adventure motorcycle and the safety of the rider as well.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Power-packed performance The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover is available with two battery pack choices - a 7.1 kWh and a 10.3 kWh unit. The electric motor onboard the motorcycle is capable of churning out 40 bhp peak power and 100 Nm of maximum torque. The smaller battery pack promises up to 211 km range on a single charge, while the bigger pack offers up to 323 km range on a single charge.