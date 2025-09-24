Ultraviolette X47 Crossover surpasses 3000 bookings in just 24 hours. Should you buy this EV?

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, the electric adventure motorcycle from Ultraviolette Automotive, has garnered more than 3,000 bookings within just 24 hours of its launch. The Ultraviolette X47 Crossover, which was launched on September 23 as a crossover between a naked streetfighter and a purpose-built adventure tourer, raked in 125 bookings every hour since its launch.

Launched at a price of ₹2.74 lakh (ex-showroom), the Ultraviolete X47 Crossover is the latest electric bike from the two-wheeler manufacturer that has grabbed a lot of eyeballs with its previous high-performance electric motorcycles and scooters. The company announced that the first 1,000 customers of the Ultraviolette X47 Crossover will be able to purchase it at an introductory special price of ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The new electric adventure motorcycle is available for booking from September 23, and deliveries are slated to commence from October 2025.

The newly launched electric motorcycle is available in three different colour choices, which are Laser Red, Airstrike White, and Shadow Black. Besides the standard version, there is also a special edition Desert Wing variant of the motorcycle that gets a rear luggage rack, saddle stays, and soft or hard panniers as standard fitment.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover: Built on F77 chassis It is built on the F77 architecture, but uses a different chassis and sub-frame. It looks distinctive with the aggressive styling. Some of the key design elements of the motorcycle include a beak-style fender, sculpted tank, and a raked tail section with a cast aluminium sub-frame.

It comes loaded with a plethora of advanced technology-aided features, which include UV Hypersense radar that offers features such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alert, and rear collision warning. It also gets dual integrated cameras that double up as dashcams for both front and rear. Also, it gets traction control, regenerative braking, dual-channel ABS, etc.