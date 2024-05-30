Tavares, speaking at a Bernstein conference, said that a $25,000 all-electric Jeep is achievable in part because the company is already selling cheaper EVs at a profit in other parts of the world. In particular, he mentioned the Citroën e-C3, a hatchback being sold in Europe at €23,300. This model will eventually be offered at a lower price of €20,000, or $21,500.