UP govt doubles down on hybrids after opposition from EV makers
Summary
- The decision came after a high-stakes meeting with the officials of major automakers, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Honda Cars India, Hyundai Motor India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Bajaj Auto with the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary in Lucknow on Sunday.
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has sent a clear signal about its favourable stance on hybrid vehicles: A full road tax waiver on the purchase of a hybrid car in the state, as stipulated by the government's policy on green mobility, will stay.
