The chief secretary said at the meeting that in order to attract green investments in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government offers land at concessional rates, capital subsidies, and tax breaks, leading to projects that are expected to create thousands of jobs in the state, Mint has learnt. Ashok Leyland, for instance, has announcned plans to invest ₹500 crore to set up a modern electric vehicle factory to manufacture electric trucks and buses in Lucknow by September 2025.