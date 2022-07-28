Video shows UP teacher entering flooded school while students hold chairs1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:17 PM IST
A video showed a teacher crossed a flooded school compound stepping on chairs which were being placed by the students
A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended after a video showed her crossing the school compound using chairs placed by students who themselves were half underwater.