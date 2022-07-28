OPEN APP
A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended after a video showed her crossing the school compound using chairs placed by students who themselves were half underwater.

The school premises were flooded with water after heavy rains on Wednesday.

The video shows a group of children wading through water to line up plastic chairs. The video shows their teacher climbing on them to reach a dry area.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in UP schools wherein students were exploited by teachers.

Another incident showcased a student massaging a government school teacher at Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

 

