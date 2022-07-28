Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / Video shows UP teacher entering flooded school while students hold chairs

Video shows UP teacher entering flooded school while students hold chairs

UP's Mathura district school flooded, students placing chairs for teacher to pass by dry
1 min read . 06:17 PM ISTLivemint, Written By Shweta Birendra Shukla

A video showed a teacher crossed a flooded school compound stepping on chairs which were being placed by the students 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended after a video showed her crossing the school compound using chairs placed by students who themselves were half underwater.

A school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district was suspended after a video showed her crossing the school compound using chairs placed by students who themselves were half underwater.

The school premises were flooded with water after heavy rains on Wednesday.

The school premises were flooded with water after heavy rains on Wednesday.

The video shows a group of children wading through water to line up plastic chairs. The video shows their teacher climbing on them to reach a dry area.

The video shows a group of children wading through water to line up plastic chairs. The video shows their teacher climbing on them to reach a dry area.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in UP schools wherein students were exploited by teachers.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in UP schools wherein students were exploited by teachers.

Another incident showcased a student massaging a government school teacher at Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

Another incident showcased a student massaging a government school teacher at Hardoi district of Uttar Pradesh.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.